The Importance of Handwashing and the Ineffectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin in COVID Treatment

Handwashing is a crucial habit that everyone should practice, especially after using the bathroom. Contrary to popular belief, it is not only necessary in public toilets but also at home. This is because studies have shown that bacteria can still be present on one’s hands after using the bathroom, and not washing them can lead to the spread of diarrheal illnesses, colds, and foodborne illnesses. Poor hand hygiene is often the culprit behind gastrointestinal outbreaks, and failure to wash one’s hands carefully after using the bathroom can lead to infecting others or reinfecting oneself.

In addition to washing hands after using the bathroom, it is also essential to wash them before using it if one’s hands have been in contact with raw meat or someone who might be sick. Frequent handwashing dramatically reduces the likelihood of getting infections, especially respiratory and gastroenterological infections.

Regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in COVID treatment, it is important to note that there is a scientific consensus that neither drug has any benefit in treating or preventing COVID. Despite initial anecdotal reports that suggested some benefits, studies have shown that both drugs are ineffective in reducing hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID.

Hydroxychloroquine, however, is still beneficial in treating several conditions such as malaria and lupus, and it is used off-label for other rheumatological conditions. Nevertheless, it has the potential for serious complications to the eyes, heart, skin, bone marrow, and other organs. When there are no proven benefits, the risks outweigh any potential benefits, and taking a drug with serious side effects is not worth it.

Similarly, ivermectin is an effective drug for certain parasites and is safe when used correctly. However, during the early days of the COVID pandemic, the drug was not always used correctly, with people taking veterinary products at incorrect dosages and sometimes ingesting products only intended for external use. Taking an ineffective medicine often keeps people from being treated with an effective one, such as Paxlovid.

In conclusion, handwashing is a crucial habit that everyone should practice, especially after using the bathroom. Failure to wash hands carefully after using the bathroom can lead to infecting others or reinfecting oneself. On the other hand, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are ineffective in treating or preventing COVID and have serious side effects that outweigh any potential benefits. It is crucial to rely on scientifically proven treatments and medications when dealing with a disease as serious as COVID.

News Source : The Detroit News

Source Link :What is considered proper hand hygiene?/