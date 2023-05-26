hand pies recipe: Baking: Raspberry and Pistachio Hand Pies Recipe by Benjamina Ebuehi

Indulge in Delicious Raspberry and Pistachio Hand Pies

If you’re a fan of pastry-packed pies, then you’ll love these raspberry and pistachio hand pies. With a combination of sweet and nutty flavors, these pies are the perfect treat for any occasion. While the pistachio paste adds an extra boost of flavor, you can still enjoy these hand pies without it. Serve them warm with a dollop of cream for a fancy afternoon snack.

Ingredients:

For the Pastry

For the Frangipane

Instructions:

To make the pastry, combine the flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Rub in the diced butter until the mixture turns chunky, leaving some larger bits of butter.

Make a well in the middle and add 60ml of cold water. Stir with a table knife until the mixture starts to come together into a dough. Add water a tablespoon at a time until there are no dry patches of flour. You’ll likely need 100-120ml of cold water in total.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and bring it together with your hands. Roll it out into a rough rectangle, fold the top third down to the middle, then fold the bottom third up on top of that, similar to a letter. Wrap it in clingfilm and chill for two to three hours, or until firm.

Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Line two oven trays with baking paper.

To make the filling, finely grind the pistachios in a food processor. Beat the butter, sugar, and lemon zest until smooth, then mix in the pistachio paste, if using. Beat in the egg, then stir in the ground pistachios, flour, and salt. Spoon into a piping bag and chill until needed.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry to a large, 3-4mm-thick rectangle. Cut it into 12 even rectangles, then pipe some filling on to six pieces, leaving a ½cm border around the edge. Arrange the raspberries on top and brush the edges with egg wash. Lay one of the remaining pastry strips on top of each raspberry-topped rectangle, and press together at the edges to seal. Crimp the edges with a fork, then brush the tops with egg wash.