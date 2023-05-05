Handgun accident Today : Accidental Shooting by Man Playing with Handgun Results in Teen’s Death in Edinburgh

New Details Emerge in the Shooting Death of 14-Year-Old in Edinburgh

On Saturday night, tragedy struck in Edinburgh when 14-year-old Jonathon Elliot was shot and killed by a 20-year-old living with his family. Court documents reveal that Pedro Castillo Salmeron was playing with a handgun when it accidentally fired and struck Elliott, who was sitting on a nearby couch. Despite efforts to save him, Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Salmeron allegedly left to hide the gun, leading officers to believe he fled before their arrival. He later made himself known within the residence and was arrested. Salmeron is now charged with reckless homicide.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Elliott’s mother, Christina Abney, spoke out about her son. She described him as a loving and kind person, saying, “Ever since Jon was little, he loved everybody. He had his moments, but he loved everybody.” Abney and her family are still trying to come to terms with their loss and move forward. She says it was an accident that never should have happened, and that if Salmeron hadn’t had the gun, her son would still be alive.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of firearm ownership, especially when they are not properly secured or handled. Accidents like this are all too common, and they can have devastating consequences for families and communities. It is important for gun owners to take responsibility for their weapons and ensure that they are stored safely and used responsibly.

The loss of Jonathon Elliott is a tragedy that should never have happened. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We must work together to prevent senseless deaths like this from happening in the future.

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

Source Link :Man was playing with handgun, accidentally shot and killed teen in Edinburgh/