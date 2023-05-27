“Handmade Natural Watermelon Soap Tutorial”: Tutorial: Creating Adorable Watermelon Melt and Pour Soap Using All-Natural Goat Milk

Introduction

Watermelon Sugar Cute Watermelon Melt and Pour Soap is a perfect way to enjoy the benefits of handmade all-natural soap. This tutorial will guide you through the process of making this delightful soap with goat milk. The soap is easy to make and requires just a few ingredients. It is a great way to add some fun to your soap collection.

Materials Required

To make this soap, you will need the following materials:

Melt and pour soap base Watermelon fragrance oil Red and green soap colorants Watermelon soap mold Rubbing alcohol Microwave-safe measuring cup Spoon or spatula Goat milk soap base

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1: Melt the Soap Base

Begin by melting the melt and pour soap base in a microwave-safe measuring cup. Heat the soap base in the microwave for 30 seconds and stir. Repeat this process until the soap base is fully melted.

Step 2: Add the Fragrance Oil

Once the soap base is melted, add a few drops of watermelon fragrance oil and stir well. Be sure to add enough fragrance oil to give your soap a strong scent.

Step 3: Add the Soap Colorants

Next, add a few drops of red soap colorant to the melted soap base and stir well. Add more colorant as needed to achieve the desired shade of pink. Then, add a few drops of green soap colorant to the melted soap base and stir well. Add more colorant as needed to achieve the desired shade of green.

Step 4: Pour the Soap

Carefully pour the melted soap base into the watermelon soap mold. Be sure to pour the soap slowly to avoid creating air bubbles. Once the mold is filled, gently tap it on the counter to release any air bubbles.

Step 5: Add Milk Soap Base

After pouring the soap, add some goat milk soap base to the top of the soap. The goat milk soap base will help to moisturize and nourish your skin.

Step 6: Use Rubbing Alcohol

Use rubbing alcohol to spritz the top of the soap. This will help to prevent any air bubbles from forming.

Step 7: Let it Set

Allow the soap to cool and harden for several hours. Once the soap is firm, gently remove it from the mold.

Conclusion

Watermelon Sugar Cute Watermelon Melt and Pour Soap is a fun and easy way to enjoy the benefits of handmade all-natural soap. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a delightful soap that will nourish and moisturize your skin. Follow these easy steps to create your own watermelon soap and add some fun to your soap collection.

