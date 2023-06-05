“Hangtown Motocross”: 5 Lessons We Learned from Hangtown

Deegan is a Legit Title Contender

Since SX, Haiden Deegan has been progressing at a fast rate. In his seventh pro moto, he won! So far this season, he has gone 6-2-1-4, securing a second place and a third place overall. At the age of 17, Deegan is officially a title contender. Although he is ten points behind Hunter Lawrence, anything can happen in this sport.

The 250 Class is Going to Be Wide Open in 2024

Hunter Lawrence is the clear championship favorite this summer, but what about next year when he graduates to the 450s? A couple of fast veterans will be ready to take over, but there are also young prospects on the rise. Deegan, Chance Hymas, Tom Vialle, Guillem Farres, Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Talon Hawkins, Caden Braswell, Max Vohland, and Jett Reynolds are all ready to prosper at the same time. The 250 class is incredibly deep at the moment, and these up-and-comers will learn a lot from this season. The future looks bright for the SuperMotocross Championship.

The Wildcat Race Team is Legit!

The Wildcat Race Team, consisting of Lorenzo Locurcio and Jose Butron, has seemingly come out of nowhere and now finds themselves in 6th and 7th in points, respectively. The fight between 5-10 is going to be awesome in the 450 class. Who is your vote to come out on top between Jerry Robin, Ty Masterpool, Grant Harlan, Freddie Noren, and the Wildcats?

Ty Masterpool Needs to Race More

Ty Masterpool is incredibly fast on a dirt bike. He showed up on a Kawasaki with Sports Clips as his sponsor in the 250 class at Fox Raceway. Then he moved up to the 450 class for Hangtown and went 7-7 for sixth overall on the day. When he races, he is incredible, and he probably deserves to be on some type of factory-supported team. However, when it comes to him racing SX, it just doesn’t happen, and his racing history is all over the map. If he raced more, he would always be in the mix. It seems like he has the talent to run with just about anyone.

Hunter is Beatable, But More Consistent Than the Rest of the Class

Although Hunter Lawrence is still the title favorite in this class, he is beatable, as RJ Hampshire and Haiden Deegan have shown us. One skill that H. Lawrence has is that he can put together two solid motos better than any other rider in the class. Proving that he may not win every battle, but he will win the war. It’s only been two rounds, and he may have a slip-up, but Hunter is showing why this is his title to win.

