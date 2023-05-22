Hangxiety management: Understanding Hangxiety: Symptoms and Strategies for Management

Hangover Anxiety: The Psychological Effects of Drinking

After a night of heavy drinking, hangovers are a common occurrence for most people. However, in recent years, the physical symptoms of a hangover are not the only concern. The psychological effects of drinking are becoming increasingly prevalent, with “hangxiety” being the term used to describe the feeling of anxiety experienced during a hangover. This article will discuss the causes and symptoms of hangxiety and provide tips on how to treat and prevent it.

Causes and Symptoms of Hangxiety

Hangxiety can be caused by several factors. Firstly, alcohol is a depressant, which initially can make you feel calmer and more relaxed. However, when the effects wear off, it can heighten feelings of anxiety. Additionally, the usual effects of a hangover such as dehydration, disturbed sleep, and low sugar levels can all contribute to feelings of anxiety. Alcohol also lowers inhibitions, leading to saying or doing things that may cause regret and trigger feelings of anxiety.

The symptoms of hangxiety include feeling on edge, nervousness, and worrying about the events of the previous night. These feelings can be more severe the day after drinking as the blood alcohol level returns to zero. It can be challenging to distinguish between regular anxiety and hangxiety, but the symptoms usually subside once the hangover has passed.

Treatment for Hangxiety

There are several things you can do to treat hangxiety. Firstly, get hydrated by drinking water or something with electrolytes. Eating something, even if you don’t feel hungry, can help your body recover from the night before. Rest is also crucial, so take it easy and get lots of rest. Distract yourself with something like your favorite show or movie, specifically something you find relaxing. Avoid stimulant drugs such as caffeine as these tend to increase feelings of anxiety. Reach out to friends for support and comfort.

Preventing Hangxiety

The only sure way to prevent hangxiety is by not drinking alcohol. However, several things can reduce the severity of potential hangxiety. Drinking on an empty stomach can intensify the effects of alcohol, so eat beforehand. Drinking a glass of water in between each alcoholic drink can help maintain hydration levels. Don’t drink too quickly, stick to one drink an hour, and set yourself a drinks limit to avoid overdoing it.

Seeking Help for Alcohol-Related Issues

If you have concerns about your relationship with alcohol or someone you love, several organizations can provide support. Drinkline is a national alcohol helpline available for free between 9 am and 8 pm on weekdays and 11 am and 4 pm on weekends. Alcoholics Anonymous is a free self-help group, and We Are With You is a UK-wide treatment agency that helps individuals, families, and communities manage the effects of drug and alcohol misuse. The National Association for Children of Alcoholics provides a free and confidential telephone and email helpful for children of alcoholics. SMART Recovery is a group that helps people identify if they have a problem and helps them through recovery.

In conclusion, hangxiety is a common occurrence for many people after a night of heavy drinking. Understanding the causes and symptoms of hangxiety is essential to treat and prevent it. It is essential to stay hydrated, eat, rest, and reach out to friends for support. In case of concerns related to alcohol misuse, several organizations can provide support and guidance.

Hangxiety definition Hangxiety symptoms How to manage hangxiety Hangover anxiety Hangxiety treatment

News Source : Rhona Shennan

Source Link :Hangxiety: what is it, symptoms and how to manage it/