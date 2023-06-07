“Hania Amir biography”: The Lifestyle, Biography, Age, Boyfriend, and Family of Hania Amir in 2020

Hania Amir is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She is known for her stunning looks, amazing acting skills, and charming personality. Hania was born on February 11, 1997, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. She is currently 23 years old.

Early Life and Education

Hania Amir was born to a Punjabi family in Rawalpindi. Her father, Aslam Khan, is a retired Pakistani Army officer, and her mother, Tanveer, is a housewife. She has a younger brother named Hammad. Hania attended Foundation for Advancement of Science and Technology (FAST) in Islamabad and graduated with a degree in media studies.

Career

Hania Amir started her career as a model and appeared in several TV commercials. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Pakistani film Janaan, which was a commercial success. She then appeared in the film Na Maloom Afraad 2, which was also a hit at the box office.

Hania has also worked in several popular television dramas, including Titli, Visaal, and Anaa. Her performance in the drama serial Dil Ruba, which aired in 2020, was critically acclaimed. She has won several awards for her acting, including Best Actress at the Hum Awards.

Boyfriend

Hania Amir has been linked to several actors in the past, but she is currently in a relationship with singer Asim Azhar. The couple has been together for over a year and often shares adorable pictures on social media. They have also appeared together in several music videos, including Tum Tum and Ishqiya.

Family

Hania Amir comes from a close-knit family. Her parents and brother are very supportive of her career and often attend her events and award ceremonies. Hania is also very close to her grandmother and often shares pictures with her on social media.

Lifestyle

Hania Amir is known for her impeccable fashion sense and stunning style. She often appears in designer outfits and is considered a fashion icon in Pakistan. Hania also enjoys traveling and often shares pictures from her trips on social media.

Hania is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout routines on Instagram. She believes in living a healthy lifestyle and follows a strict diet and exercise regimen.

Hania is also a philanthropist and has been actively involved in various charitable causes. She has worked with several non-profit organizations and has helped raise awareness for issues such as mental health, education, and women’s rights.

Conclusion

Hania Amir is a talented actress, a fashion icon, and a philanthropist. She has achieved a lot at a young age and has become one of the most popular celebrities in Pakistan. With her stunning looks, amazing acting skills, and charming personality, Hania is sure to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come.

Hania Amir fashion Hania Amir movies Hania Amir social media Hania Amir net worth Hania Amir relationships