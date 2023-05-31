“Hania Amir career”: The Life and Times of Hania Amir: A Comprehensive Look at Her Career, Dramas, Movies, Scandals, Relationships, Age, and Lifestyle

Hania Amir Biography: Personal Life, Career, Dramas, Movies, Scandals, Love Affairs, Age, Lifestyle

Hania Amir is a Pakistani actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her talent and hard work. She started her career in 2016 with the film “Janaan” and since then, has worked in several hit dramas and movies.

Personal Life

Hania Amir was born on February 11, 1997, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. She grew up in Islamabad and completed her schooling from Foundation for Advancement of Science and Technology. Her parents are divorced and she has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Hania is known for her bubbly and fun-loving personality and often shares her daily life updates on her social media accounts.

Career

Hania Amir’s career started when she was discovered by director Imran Kazmi on Instagram. He offered her a role in the film “Janaan” and she made her debut in 2016. The film was a commercial success and Hania’s performance was praised by both critics and audiences. She then appeared in the film “Parwaaz Hai Junoon” in 2018, which also did well at the box office.

Hania’s success in films led her to explore the world of television dramas. She made her debut in the drama “Titli” in 2017 and since then, has worked in several hit dramas including “Phir Wohi Mohabbat”, “Visaal”, “Anaa” and “Ishqiya”. Her performances in these dramas have earned her critical acclaim and a huge fan following.

Dramas

Hania Amir has worked in several popular dramas over the years. One of her most notable performances was in the drama “Anaa” in which she played the lead role of Daneen. The drama was a huge success and Hania’s performance was praised by both critics and audiences. She also received the Best Actress award at the Hum Awards for her performance in the drama “Ishqiya”.

Movies

Hania Amir made her debut in films with the 2016 film “Janaan”. The film was a commercial success and Hania’s performance was appreciated by both critics and audiences. She then appeared in the film “Parwaaz Hai Junoon” in 2018, which was also a commercial success.

Scandals

Hania Amir was recently in the news for her breakup with singer Asim Azhar. The two were in a relationship for almost two years before they called it quits. The breakup was a shock to their fans who were hoping to see the two tie the knot. However, Hania has since moved on and is focusing on her career.

Love Affairs

Hania Amir was in a relationship with singer Asim Azhar for almost two years before they broke up in 2020. The two were often seen together at events and their social media accounts were filled with cute pictures of them. However, they decided to part ways and both have since moved on.

Age

Hania Amir was born on February 11, 1997, which makes her 24 years old as of 2021.

Lifestyle

Hania Amir is known for her fun-loving and bubbly personality. She is often seen hanging out with her friends and family and sharing pictures of her daily life on her social media accounts. She is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout routines with her fans. Hania’s style is often described as chic and trendy and she is known for her fashionable outfits.

In conclusion, Hania Amir is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her hard work and dedication. She has worked in several hit dramas and movies and has earned critical acclaim for her performances. Despite her personal life being in the public eye, Hania has managed to maintain her positive and fun-loving personality and is loved by her fans for it.

