Hank Aaron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hank Aaron dies After Covid vaccine has Died.

Hank Aaron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hank Aaron has Died.

Hank Aaron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22.

General Colin L. Powell 1h · We have lost one of America’s greatest athletes, Hank Aaron who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974. I was in Vietnam then, but the news reached me. Some white citizens hated him because they didn’t want black Aaron to beat the white Babe’s record. Bless Hank, he inspired so many of use but let us remember that this kind of racial hatred still exists. We have had many improvements since 1974. Let us remember that we have to keep working on the problem until the day comes when the color of your skin is not even noticed.

Tributes

Noel Davis

I have admired you for more than 20 years. My father served in a Navy that was still effectively segregated in the Vietnam era, I joined the Army in the 80s and served under a variety of officers and NCOs some good some bad but in no case was the color of their skin a factor for me. I served at Ft. Bragg in an Engineer unit that had a noticeable racism problem, and then later in the 11th ACR in Germany from 88 to 92 where I never personally saw any problems with race. Every teacher, police officer, doctor, lawyer, NCO, or officer demonstrating by their life and actions the lies of racism makes the lie harder for people to believe or pass on and makes the world a better place for all of us.

Amanda Sabbs

It’s sad that a lot of you all who sat in segregated schools only years prior to him breaking Babe’s record say that race didn’t matter at the time. Refusal to acknowledge what happened and still remains to happen is why we can’t get over the disease of racism.Thank you Gen. Powell for fighting for a country that hasn’t always fought for you.

Wayne Hunsaker

The color of his skin didn’t matter to me, I was impressed by his actions both on and off the field. The guy could swing that bat! Can’t take that away from him. He hit’em, he earned’em and glad for him!

Jim Naumann

He inspired me as a young man. Did not know about the injustice he endured.



Pauline Mitchell-Pinnock

He was an inspiration to all America and we must continue to follow his lead. Great sportsmanship. Condolences to his family and may his soul REST IN PEACE.

Donna Townsend Whitman

My grandfather LOVED Hank Aaron and he was as white as the driven snow! This is a great loss but I feel like he was a good christian man and is with the Lord now. Prayers for his family and friends.

Wayne Bailey

Hammering Hank earned and deserved every accolade he received and then some. He was a hard working, honest and honorable man. It is shameful that he was mistreated for any reason. Good people are good people, regardless of background, race or religion. That is not a difficult concept for anyone to understand. The same applies to you Secretary Powell…your leadership is unsurpassed…a good, hardworking patriot who sacrificed much for his country.

Shawn Braxton-Smith

He had such strength and perseverance. With his life threatened daily and hatred from all directions, he continued to play at the highest level. An awesome athlete.

Stan Melvin

A true American icon civil rights and baseball hero. So sad to hear of this. May the Good Lord comfort him and family forever. Let us all say together Amen.

Mary Visaggio

Any person of any gender, race or creed, should be applauded or criticized according to action and ability; nothing more, nothing less. R.I.P Hank Aaron.

Candi Lennox

He was a childhood hero for my husband, who at the time was but a child. He still has the signed bat and memorabilia and they are amongst his cherished possessions.