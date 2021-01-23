Hank Aaron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hank Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer has Died.

By | January 23, 2021
Hank Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

CNN  1d  · Hank Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer who broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, has died at 86. Aaron’s incredible achievement came in the shadow of hate and death threats from people who did not want a Black man to claim such an important record.

