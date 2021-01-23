Hank Aaron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hank Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer has Died.
Hank Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.
CNN 1d · Hank Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer who broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, has died at 86. Aaron’s incredible achievement came in the shadow of hate and death threats from people who did not want a Black man to claim such an important record.
Source: (20+) hank aaron – Search Results | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.