Hank Heller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hank Heller of Montgomery County has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Hank Heller of Montgomery County has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Saddened to hear of the passing of former Delegate Hank Heller of Montgomery County. A graduate of @montgomerycoll and @FrostburgState & a longtime educator with @MCPS, he served the state honorably in the House for 24 years. May his memory be a blessing to his family & friends.
— Delegate Eric Luedtke (@EricLuedtke) February 18, 2021
