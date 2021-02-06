Hank Shows Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former @OleMissFB player from 1966-1968 and lifelong Mississippi high school football coach Hank Shows has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Shows is the father of Ole Miss QB Russ Shows (1989-1992). pic.twitter.com/Hw9Y7Df0nC
— Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 5, 2021
