By | January 26, 2021
Hank Wheat Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Fire Chief Hank Wheat has Died .

former Fire Chief Hank Wheat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

LivingstonParishNews @LPNews1898 “We are so saddened by the loss of one of our own, former Fire Chief Hank Wheat,” Denham Springs officials said via social media. “He was a remarkable man and Chief and will truly be missed by all.”

