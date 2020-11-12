Hannah Colton Death -Dead :News Director Hannah Colton died earlier this week at age 29.

News Director Hannah Colton died earlier this week at age 29 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 11, 2020.

KUNM is heartbroken to say that News Director Hannah Colton died earlier this week at age 29. The loss is great for KUNM, and huge for the world. We lost a real warrior for truth. We lost a lovely and talented friend. We miss her so much already. https://t.co/bGTBHo4m5s — KUNM News (@KUNMnews) November 12, 2020

Tributes

Beth Malicki wrote

I’m so, so sorry for this loss. I know Cedar Rapids is mourning alongside you. The trauma of covering news is rarely discussed and often hidden. Just heartbreaking.

Iliana Limón Romero

@KUNMnews wrote

I know this hits some of my New Mexico friends hard. Thinking of you and always here if you need someone to listen. This cycle seems dark and endless, but it will end.

@KUNMnews wrote

Sending you all at KUNM my sincerest condolences. Hannah was an amazing journalist. She was so inspiring and kind and I feel so honored and lucky to have had the chance to have worked with her.

Mark McGee wrote

I feel for those that loved Hannah. When a person chooses to leave us, we are left with questions that have no answer. We are left questioning our action and inaction. And we forget the person we loved and blame ourselves. Don’t. Remember your friend and believe in yourself.

Jnw wrote

Worked with Hannah a handful of times throughout the pandemic – always a pleasure. So sorry for your loss and will keep her friends and family in my prayers.

Dan Wade wrote

Condolences to the entire KUNM community. Gathering and shepherding are difficult enough, please continue to be good to each other-always.

Zombie Desert Frogger wrote

I am sorry for the loss to your community, and strength to her family during this difficult time. May her memory be a source of strength, inspiration and joy to all who knew her. Requiesce in pace.

Tekin Tuncer @TekinTuncer11 wrote

What a loss!! I am so sorry! When I was in NM, KUNM was my companion for 5 years while driving to my work in Santa Fe from ABQ every day. My condolences to the KUNM family. I am at loss. RIP