Hannah Cyr Death -Dead : Hannah Cyr has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Hannah Cyr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 2. 2020.

Alanna Gonzalez 11 hrs · You will always be the smartest and most caring person I have ever met. I thank god everyday for allowing me to be apart of your life, you were the best friend anyone could ever wish for and it was a privilege to know you. Thank you for being there for me through everything and for taking me on the craziest adventures to wherever the car would take us no matter what time of day. You were like my twin although we look nothing alike you matched my crazy and I feel like we were able to understand each other in a different way even though you liked wheel noodles over bowties. You are so beautiful inside and out even if you didn’t see it sometimes you were still so confident and you didn’t care what other people thought, I admire you so much for that. I’m so glad that we rented that hotel room during quarantine just to get away even if it was down the road. The night of our graduation dinner you thanked me for making you apart of your family but thank you for allowing me to have you apart of my family. You will and always will be my sister, and apart of my family. I love you so much Hannah Cyr rest easy mama and hopefully we will meet again

I know we weren’t as close as we use to be but you were the sweetest person anyone has ever met.. you made the best out of the worst.