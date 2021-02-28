Hannu Mikkola Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hannu Mikkola has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @AudiUKPress: Sad to hear of the passing of Audi rally legend Hannu Mikkola at 78. The Flying Finn was a key factor in the domination of Audi in rallying. He tamed the quattro and won WRC rounds in 81, 82 but finally lifted the championship crown in 1983. RIP.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.