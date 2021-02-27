Hannu Mikkola Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The 1983 World Rally Champion who designed the legendary Forest Rally Stage at Goodwood has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

With great sadness we say goodbye to Hannu Mikkola: the 1983 World Rally Champion who designed the legendary Forest Rally Stage at Goodwood, has passed away aged 78. https://t.co/iDXf53OZto — Goodwood Road&Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) February 27, 2021



Such sad news to hear of Hannu’s passing. Always such an amazing driver to watch, truly one of the great flying Finns. https://twitter.com/GoodwoodRRC/status/1365609867910733825

Georgina Campion

Such sad news a true gentleman a rally legend. It was a honour to have known him. RIP Hannu .

John Kay

Condolences to Hannu’s family and close friends. A legend and gentleman. RIP

Michael Whitehouse

Thank you for the memories. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP

António Espadinha Da Silva

One of my heroes and one of the stars of ‘The night of Sintra’… may he rest in peace

Charles Wood

Wow, My condolences to Hannu’s family. He was a great driver and one I had the pleasure of seeing many times in the British rallies. He was a true gentleman and a legend. R.I.P Hannu Mikkola.

Rachel Snow

Such sad news to wake up to .A true legend and gentleman and a great rally driver .My deepest Condolences to Hannu’s family .

Giuseppe Fratelli

Goodwood is where I met Him, fantastic man very compassionate and approachable, though on the shy side, I will be missing your visits at Goodwood.

Douglas Lindsay

Was fortunate to see Hannu blasting through the forest stages during the 80’s Lombard RAC. Condolences to friends and family rest easy Hannu (Finnish World Champion).

Gavin Ross

His family can be rest assured his name will live on till the end of time him being one of the best of his era rest in peace Hannu

Raul Lokotar

He will have happy times in drivers paradise… Condolences to Family and Friends, Artic rallye should be renamed Mikkolas rallye.

Ryan James Grant

Had the pleasure meeting him a number of times at Goodwood. A true humble gentleman, you will be missed.

Peter Mclaren

I had the pleasure of meeting the great man in the lift at the Dragonara Hotel in Middlesbrough when he was taking part in the Lombard around 1986 but was to in awe to speak to him. R I P to a true gentleman.