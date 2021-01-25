Hans Familia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hans Familia has Died.
Hans Familia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.
Tyshaun Basden 19h · Can’t believe it bro! Hans Familia Rest In Peace bro! Until we meet again!
Source: (16) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.