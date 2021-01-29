Hans Wessels Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hans Wessels, attorney from Pretoria, murdered in his beach house in Kleinmond, Western Province, South Africa.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Hans Wessels has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Condolences to family and friends pic.twitter.com/sHFNLDVn8A
— JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) January 29, 2021
