Hans Wessels Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hans Wessels, attorney from Pretoria, murdered in his beach house in Kleinmond, Western Province, South Africa.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Hans Wessels has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Condolences to family and friends pic.twitter.com/sHFNLDVn8A — JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) January 29, 2021

