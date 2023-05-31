hansgrohe iBox Plus Upgrade Rough ¾-inch : Upgrade Your Shower with the hansgrohe iBox Plus Featuring Service Stops and ¾ inch Rough-In, 4-Inch Required.

Hansgrohe iBox Plus with Service Stops, ¾ Upgrade 4-Inch Required Rough, 3/4-Inch – Model Number 1850181



Price: $104.99 - $100.00

(as of May 31,2023 18:33:29 UTC – Details)





The iBox Plus Rough is a revolutionary shower system that has been designed to make renovations a breeze. With its compatibility with standard hansgrohe and AXOR trims and shower products, the iBox Plus Rough ensures easy, demo-free replacement of trims and fixtures for future upgrades. The “one rough fits all” motto of the iBox rough in valve makes it a highly versatile and customizable option for homeowners looking to upgrade their shower system.

Configure your ideal shower experience with Hansgrohe’s single-rough solution. The iBox Plus Rough supplies water flow to multiple outlets, including the showerhead, tub spout, hand shower, and more. Select your desired thermostatic or pressure balance shower trim kit, and diverter if needed, to pair with your iBox shower rough in valve. This flexibility in configuration allows homeowners to design their perfect shower experience.

In addition to its flexibility, the iBox Plus Rough is also designed with noise reduction in mind. Rubber seals and trim carrier plates help to reduce in-wall vibrations and minimize noise transfer through finished walls. This makes the iBox Plus Rough ideal for homeowners who want a shower system that is not only functional but also quiet and unobtrusive.

The iBox Plus Rough is compatible with a wide variety of pipe types, including brass, PVC, plastics, copper, and more. It features standard 3/4-inch pipe inlets and can be used with 1/2-inch pipes (reducers not included). This compatibility with various pipe types makes the iBox Plus Rough an excellent option for homeowners who want a shower system that can be easily integrated into their existing plumbing.

Maintenance is also a key consideration when it comes to the iBox Plus Rough. The PVC housing is designed to penetrate the finished wall surface to prevent leaks, as well as to allow direct access to water shut-off valves and for servicing without tile removal. The installation PVC housing is lightweight and allows the unit to be trimmed to precisely fit your finished wall depth. It is recommended that a licensed plumber be hired for installation to ensure compliance with all local, state, and federal plumbing codes and regulations.

In summary, the iBox Plus Rough is a highly customizable and versatile shower system that is designed to make renovations a breeze. Its compatibility with standard hansgrohe and AXOR trims and shower products ensures easy, demo-free replacement of trims and fixtures for future upgrades, while its flexibility in configuration allows homeowners to design their perfect shower experience. The iBox Plus Rough is also designed with noise reduction in mind, making it a great option for homeowners who want a shower system that is not only functional but also quiet and unobtrusive. Its compatibility with various pipe types and easy maintenance also make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their shower system.



