Hantavirus Infection Model: Using Bernstein Polynomials to Solve a Model of Hantavirus Infection Numerically

Spatiotemporal Patterns in Hantavirus Infection: A Review of Mathematical Models

Hantaviruses are a group of RNA viruses that cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS). These diseases are transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents or their excretions. Hantavirus infection is a significant public health problem in many parts of the world, and mathematical models have been developed to help understand and predict the spatiotemporal patterns of hantavirus epidemics.

In 2002, Abramson and Kenkre published a paper in the journal Physical Review E, in which they proposed a mathematical model for the spatiotemporal patterns of hantavirus infection. Their model considered the dynamics of the virus in a population of rodents and humans, and included parameters such as the rate of transmission, the incubation period, and the recovery rate. The authors used numerical simulations to study the effects of these parameters on the spread of the virus.

In a follow-up paper published in 2003 in the Bulletin of Mathematical Biology, Abramson and Kenkre extended their model to include traveling waves of infection. They showed that the waves could be caused by the migration of infected rodents or by the seasonal fluctuation in rodent populations. The authors also compared the predictions of their model to field data from a hantavirus outbreak in New Mexico.

Another group of researchers, Allen, Langlais, and Phillips, developed a model in 2003 that considered the co-infection of two different hantaviruses in a single host population. Their model included parameters such as the transmission rates of each virus and the cross-immunity between the two viruses. The authors used numerical simulations to study the effects of these parameters on the dynamics of the co-infection.

In 2006, Allen, McCormack, and Jonsson developed a mathematical model for hantavirus infection in rodents. Their model considered the dynamics of the virus in a population of rodents, including parameters such as the birth rate, death rate, and transmission rate. The authors used numerical simulations to study the effects of these parameters on the spread of the virus.

Barbera, Curro, and Valenti developed a hyperbolic reaction-diffusion model for hantavirus infection in 2008. Their model considered the dynamics of the virus in a population of rodents and included parameters such as the rate of transmission, the incubation period, and the recovery rate. The authors used numerical simulations to study the effects of these parameters on the spread of the virus.

In conclusion, mathematical models have been developed to help understand and predict the spatiotemporal patterns of hantavirus epidemics. These models have used a variety of numerical methods, including Bernstein polynomials, collocation methods, and numerical simulations. The insights gained from these models can help public health officials develop effective strategies for controlling the spread of hantaviruses.

