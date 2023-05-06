Happy Cinco De Mayo Meme : Mark Cinco de Mayo with These Rib-Tickling Memes!

Laugh it up on Cinco de Mayo with these Memes!

Cinco de Mayo, which translates to the fifth of May in Spanish, is a widely celebrated day in both Mexico and the United States. It commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The day has become a symbol of Mexican heritage and pride, and it is celebrated with parades, traditional food, music, and cultural events. However, what’s a celebration without some laughter? That’s why we’ve compiled a list of hilarious memes to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style!

The following memes are perfect for sharing on social media platforms, texting to friends and family, or simply enjoying on your own.

Meme 1: “I don’t always celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis.”

This meme features the iconic “Most Interesting Man in the World” from the Dos Equis beer commercials. He’s seen holding a bottle of Dos Equis and wearing a sombrero, making him the perfect spokesperson for Cinco de Mayo. The caption plays off his famous catchphrase, “I don’t always drink beer, but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis.”

Meme 2: “Cinco de Mayo? More like Cinco de Drinko!”

This meme is a play on words, replacing “mayo” with “drinko” to emphasize the drinking aspect of the holiday. The image shows a man holding a margarita and wearing a sombrero, making it clear that he’s ready to party.

Meme 3: “Cinco de Mayo: Because nothing says ‘Mexican pride’ like getting drunk in a sombrero.”

This meme pokes fun at the idea of celebrating Mexican pride by getting drunk and wearing a sombrero. It’s a humorous take on the holiday that highlights the more lighthearted aspects of the celebration.

Meme 4: “When you realize Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday.”

This meme features a woman who looks ecstatic upon realizing that Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday. The image is funny because it emphasizes the coincidence of two popular food-related holidays falling on the same day.

Meme 5: “Happy Cinco de Mayo! Now we can all celebrate the Mexican holiday that isn’t even celebrated in Mexico.”

This meme takes a more satirical approach to the holiday by pointing out that Cinco de Mayo isn’t even a major holiday in Mexico. It’s a humorous reminder that the holiday has become more about partying and drinking than actually celebrating Mexican culture.

In conclusion, celebrating Cinco de Mayo with funny memes is a great way to add some humor to the festivities. These memes highlight the more lighthearted aspects of the holiday while still paying homage to its Mexican roots. So grab a margarita, put on your sombrero, and let the laughter begin!