Canada-based Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead in Surrey

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Khalistan movement Surrey shooting Sikh separatism Canadian Sikh community

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



A Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was reportedly shot dead in Surrey on Tuesday evening. Nijjar was known for his pro-Khalistan activism and had been on India’s most-wanted list for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities. The incident is currently under investigation.