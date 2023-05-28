Hardik Pandya Net Worth: Ashish Talks Presents: The Lifestyle, Car, House, Wife, Son, Family, Biography, and Net Worth of Hardik Pandya.

Introduction

Hardik Pandya is a prominent name in the world of cricket. He is well-known for his aggressive batting style and outstanding fielding skills. Besides his cricket career, he is also admired for his stylish lifestyle, luxurious cars, and lavish house. In this article, we will explore Hardik Pandya’s lifestyle, car, house, wife, son, family, biography, and net worth.

Hardik Pandya’s Lifestyle

Hardik Pandya is a true fashion icon and a fitness enthusiast. He has a unique sense of style and loves to experiment with different looks. He has a muscular physique and often shares his workout videos on social media. Hardik is also a foodie and loves to indulge in different cuisines. He often shares pictures of his favorite dishes on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya’s Car Collection

Hardik Pandya is a car enthusiast and has a luxurious car collection. He owns a Lamborghini Huracan EVO worth 3.7 crore, Audi A6 worth 60 lakh, Mercedes G63 AMG worth 2.18 crore, and a Range Rover worth 2.8 crore. He often shares pictures of his cars on social media, and his fans love to see his collection.

Hardik Pandya’s House

Hardik Pandya lives in a luxurious house in Baroda, Gujarat. The house is spread over an area of 6,000 square feet and has all the modern amenities. It has a spacious living room, a gym, a swimming pool, and a garden. The house is beautifully designed and has a contemporary feel to it.

Hardik Pandya’s Wife and Son

Hardik Pandya got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic, on January 1, 2020. The couple tied the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown in a private ceremony. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Agastya.

Hardik Pandya’s Family

Hardik Pandya was born on October 11, 1993, in Surat, Gujarat. His father, Himanshu Pandya, was a small-time businessman, and his mother, Nalini Pandya, was a homemaker. He has an elder brother, Krunal Pandya, who is also a cricketer and plays for the Indian cricket team.

Hardik Pandya’s Biography

Hardik Pandya started his cricket career playing for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy in 2013. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team in January 2016 in a T20I match against Australia. He soon became an important member of the team and was known for his aggressive batting style and exceptional fielding skills.

In 2017, Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. He was also a part of the Indian team that reached the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. In his short career, Hardik Pandya has already established himself as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Hardik Pandya’s Net Worth

Hardik Pandya’s net worth is estimated to be around $11 million. He earns a significant amount of money from his cricket career, brand endorsements, and social media promotions. He is also a co-owner of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League, which adds to his income.

Conclusion

Hardik Pandya is not only a talented cricketer but also a style icon and a car enthusiast. He lives a luxurious lifestyle and has a beautiful house and a lavish car collection. He is happily married to his wife, Natasa Stankovic, and has a son named Agastya. Hardik’s net worth is a testament to his success, and he continues to inspire millions of cricket fans around the world.

Source Link :Hardik Pandya Lifestyle, Car, House, Wife, Son, Family, Biography, Net Worth By Ashish Talks !!/

