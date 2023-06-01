Hardware Assortment Kit with Screws, Nuts, Bolts & Washers (3 Trays) – JACKSON PALMER 2,050 Pieces



Price: $42.99 - $38.99

(as of Jun 01,2023 14:14:56 UTC – Details)





The Jackson Palmer collection is a brand that represents hard work, trust, and reliability. It is a work site brand that is built to last, combining quality craftsmanship with premium materials. Every product is designed to be tough and durable, ensuring that it can withstand even the most challenging work environments. From grade 2 nuts/bolts to heat-treated screws, the Jackson Palmer collection is perfect for DIY projects that require professional results.

One of the key features of the Jackson Palmer collection is the no-mix compartments. The interlocking lid ensures that hardware doesn’t mix, and the removable nested dividers allow you to customize the compartments to suit your needs. This feature is incredibly useful for those who need to keep their hardware organized and accessible. It saves time and makes it easier to find the right hardware for the job.

The stackable cases are another fantastic feature of the Jackson Palmer collection. The durable construction, along with the stackable bins and locking tabs, make it easy to carry and transport the hardware assortment kit. You can add additional empty bins to expand your collection, making it even more versatile and useful. The stackable cases make it easy to store the collection in your workshop or garage, taking up minimal space while keeping everything organized.

The Deluxe Hardware Assortment Kit from Jackson Palmer comes with a 100% money-back guarantee, with no questions asked. This guarantee gives you the confidence to try out the kit with no risk, knowing that if it doesn’t meet your expectations, you can return it for a full refund. This guarantee shows the confidence that the manufacturer has in the quality of their product, and it ensures that you can trust the Jackson Palmer collection to deliver the results you need.

In conclusion, the Jackson Palmer collection is a brand that stands for hard work, trust, and reliability. It is designed to be tough and durable, making it perfect for DIY projects that require professional results. The no-mix compartments, stackable cases, and money-back guarantee make the Deluxe Hardware Assortment Kit an excellent investment for those who need to keep their hardware organized and accessible. If you’re looking for a collection that will stand the test of time, the Jackson Palmer collection is an excellent choice.



