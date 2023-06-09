Harford County I-95 Crash Claims Lives of Denise Berlin and Jade Mastropietro

Denise Berlin and Jade Mastropietro Killed in Tragic I-95 Crash in Harford County

Two lives were tragically lost in a fatal car accident on Tuesday evening in Harford County. Denise Berlin and Jade Mastropietro, both residents of Baltimore, were killed in the crash that occurred on I-95.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when Berlin, 35, lost control of her vehicle and collided with Mastropietro’s car. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, it is believed that the rainy weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.

Friends and family of the victims are devastated by the loss and are mourning their passing. Berlin was described as a loving mother and devoted friend, while Mastropietro was known for her kind heart and infectious smile.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of Denise Berlin and Jade Mastropietro during this difficult time. May they rest in peace.

Fatal car accident Harford County crash Traffic fatalities Maryland highway accidents Tragic deaths on I-95