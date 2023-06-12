Harkey, Marine Corps Sergeant, Passes Away







Chris Harkey Death | Marine Corps Sergeant Christopher Dies

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marine Corps Sergeant Christopher Harkey.

Harkey, a dedicated marine who served his country with honor and distinction, passed away on (date) at the age of (age).

He will always be remembered for his bravery, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to his fellow marines and his country.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Sergeant Harkey. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.





