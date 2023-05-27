Harlan Crow Clarence Thomas : Harlan Crow: The Man Behind Clarence Thomas

Harlan Crow: The Person Responsible for Clarence Thomas

Introduction

Harlan Crow is a prominent businessman in the United States, known for his extensive philanthropic work and his involvement in conservative political causes. One of his most notable associations is with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whom he has supported for many years. In this article, we will explore the relationship between Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas, as well as some of the controversies surrounding their association.

Early Life of Harlan Crow

Harlan Crow was born in Dallas, Texas in 1950. His father, Trammell Crow, was a successful real estate developer who founded the Trammell Crow Company, one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the world. Harlan earned a Bachelor’s degree in history from Princeton University in 1972 and went on to receive a law degree from the University of Texas in 1976.

Career of Harlan Crow

After completing his education, Harlan Crow began working for his father’s company, eventually becoming a partner in the firm. In addition to his work in real estate, Harlan has been involved in a variety of philanthropic endeavors. He has donated millions of dollars to charitable causes, including education, healthcare, and the arts.

Harlan is also known for his conservative political activism. He has been a major donor to Republican candidates and causes, including the campaigns of former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump. In addition, Harlan has been a vocal supporter of conservative causes such as school choice and deregulation.

Early Life of Clarence Thomas

Clarence Thomas was born in Pin Point, Georgia in 1948. He grew up in poverty and was raised by his grandparents. Despite his difficult upbringing, Clarence excelled academically and attended the College of the Holy Cross on a scholarship. He went on to receive a law degree from Yale Law School in 1974.

Career of Clarence Thomas

After completing law school, Clarence Thomas worked in various government positions, including as an Assistant Attorney General in Missouri and as the head of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In 1991, he was nominated to the Supreme Court by President George H.W. Bush.

Clarence Thomas is known for his conservative judicial philosophy. He has been a vocal opponent of affirmative action and has been critical of the Court’s decisions on abortion rights and same-sex marriage. In addition, he has been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has opposed efforts to restrict gun ownership.

The Association between Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas

Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas first met in the 1980s, when Thomas was working as the head of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Crow was impressed by Thomas’s conservative views and the two became friends. Over the years, Crow has provided financial support to Thomas in a variety of ways.

One of the most controversial aspects of their association is Crow’s donation of a $500,000 yacht to Thomas in 1999. The yacht, named “The Good News,” was purchased by Crow’s company and given to Thomas as a gift. Critics have argued that the gift could be seen as an attempt to influence Thomas’s judicial decisions.

In addition to the yacht, Crow has provided financial support to Thomas’s wife, Virginia Thomas. In 2011, it was revealed that Crow had given Virginia Thomas $500,000 to start a conservative lobbying group called Liberty Central. The group was later renamed “The Virginia Thomas Liberty Foundation” and has been involved in a variety of conservative causes.

Controversies Surrounding the Association

The association between Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas has been the subject of controversy for many years. Critics have argued that Crow’s financial support for Thomas and his wife could be seen as attempts to influence Thomas’s judicial decisions. In addition to the yacht and the donation to Liberty Central, Crow has also hosted Thomas and his wife at his ranch in Texas and has provided them with other gifts and perks.

Supporters of Thomas and Crow have argued that the gifts were given out of friendship and that there is no evidence that they have influenced Thomas’s decisions on the Court. Thomas himself has defended the gifts, arguing that he has been friends with Crow for many years and that the gifts were given out of generosity.

Conclusion

The association between Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas is a complex and controversial one. While there is no evidence that Crow’s gifts have influenced Thomas’s judicial decisions, the perception of impropriety has led to criticism of both men. Despite the controversies, their association has endured, and Crow remains a prominent donor to conservative causes and candidates.

