HARLEE STRICKLAND Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :HARLEE STRICKLAND has Died.

Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home 7h · HARLEE RAE STRICKLAND, age 20, of Eastman, GA, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Dooly County, GA. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Monday, February 8, at Orphans Cemetery, with Rev Fred Parker officiating. Harlee was born in Eastman, a member of Antioch #1 Baptist Church, a 2018 graduate and cheerleader at Dodge County High School, and attended Middle Georgia State University in her pursuit of becoming a registered nurse. She was employed at Georgia Peach Dance Studio and enjoyed teaching dance and gymnastics to many children in the community. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandparents, and her friends, trips to the beach, and was a very loving person who loved her family dearly. Harlee was preceded in death by her Grandfather, Charles Rayford Strickland. She is survived by her Mother and Father – April Thompson Strickland and Kevin Ray Strickland of Eastman; Brother – Johnny Dylan Strickland of Eastman; Boyfriend – Jarred Owens of Eastman; Maternal Grandparents – John and Linda Thompson of Eastman and Joyce Scarborough of Cochran; Paternal Grandmother – Jackie Strickland of Chester; Aunts and Uncles – Charles R. Strickland, Jr. (Erica), Angie Boston (Troy) both of Cochran, Pam Evans (Cleve), and Amy Yawn (Tracy) both of Eastman; Cousins – Jacob Strickland, Anna Strickland, Kaitlyn Boston, Sam Boston, Gracee Boston, Dalton Evans, and Jordan Yawn; Numerous Great Aunts and Uncles including – Fronice Veal, Ray E. Butler (Teresa) both of Eastman, and JoAnn Thompson of Cochran; Several Extended Family Members and Numerous Friends. The family may be contacted at the Strickland residence, 296 Bell Line Rd., Eastman. Harlee will lie-in-state from 11:00AM-3:00PM Sunday, February 7, in Southerland Funeral Chapel. In leu of flowers, the family request contributions to Antioch #1 Baptist Church, 3233 Antioch Church Rd., Eastman, GA. 31023. www.stokes-southerland.com 469469 224 Comments 266 Shares Like Comment Share

David K Winans

Amber&Sarah Ashley’s go to girl! When Harlee came to our house to check on Nana,she had to spend time with Miss Peaches also! It was also doggy visitation time!.