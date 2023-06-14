Anthony Taylor : Harley-Davidson rider Anthony Taylor killed in two-car crash on Route 1 in Street

The identity of the Harley-Davidson rider who died in a two-car accident on Route 1 in Street on June 13 has been revealed as Anthony Taylor, age 52, from Darlington. Taylor was traveling south on Route 1 when a Toyota Sienna heading in the opposite direction veered into his lane for unknown reasons. Both drivers attempted to avoid collision by moving onto the shoulder, but the result was a fatal head-on crash. Taylor was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore but died from his injuries. The driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old, was unharmed. The crash closed US Route 1 for approximately two hours while the authorities investigated. With the weather warming up, there have been several fatal crashes in Maryland recently.

