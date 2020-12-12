Harley Williams Death -Dead – Obituary : Longtime area coach Harley Williams has Died .
Longtime area coach Harley Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
We’ve just been informed longtime area coach Harley Williams has died. He led teams in Lapwai and Clarkston.
— Lewiston Tribune Sports (@LewTrib_Sports) December 11, 2020
Lewiston Tribune Sports @LewTrib_Sports We’ve just been informed longtime area coach Harley Williams has died. He led teams in Lapwai and Clarkston.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.