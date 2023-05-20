Harmon Crash Claims Two Lives, Including Maxon Williams

Maxon Williams Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Loving Husband and Father

Early Life and Career

Maxon Williams was born on May 10, 1975, in Harmon, Illinois. He grew up in a loving family and attended Harmon High School, where he was known for his athletic abilities. After graduating, Maxon went on to pursue a career in construction and became a skilled carpenter. He worked on many projects throughout the state of Illinois and was highly regarded for his craftsmanship.

Family Life

In 2001, Maxon married his high school sweetheart, Sarah. They had two children together, a son named Jack and a daughter named Emily. Maxon was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first. He enjoyed spending time with them, whether it was playing sports, going on family vacations, or simply watching movies at home.

Tragic Accident

On the evening of August 15, 2021, Maxon and his friend, John, were driving home from a fishing trip when they were involved in a tragic accident. Their car was struck by a drunk driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed. Maxon and John were both killed instantly.

Remembering Maxon

Maxon Williams was a kind and loving person who touched the lives of everyone he met. He was known for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his willingness to help others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

A Message from Sarah

“Maxon was the love of my life and the best father our children could have ever asked for. He was my rock, my confidant, and my soulmate. I will always cherish the memories we made together and hold him close to my heart. To everyone who knew and loved Maxon, thank you for your support during this difficult time. We are grateful for your love and kindness.”

A Message from Jack and Emily

“Dad was the coolest dad ever. He always made us laugh and taught us so much about life. He loved us unconditionally and we will miss him more than words can express. We know he is looking down on us from heaven and we will always make him proud.”

In Memory Of Maxon

A memorial service for Maxon Williams will be held on August 22, 2021, at the Harmon Community Center. Friends and family are invited to attend and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maxon Williams Memorial Fund, which will benefit the Harmon High School Athletic Department.

A Final Farewell

Maxon Williams was a beloved member of the Harmon community who will be deeply missed. He lived his life with kindness, compassion, and a zest for adventure. May he rest in peace knowing that he made a positive impact on the lives of so many.

1. Maxon Williams

2. Obituary

3. Harmon crash

4. Fatal accident

5. Victim identification