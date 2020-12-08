Harold Budd Death –Dead-Obituaries : Legendary composer Harold Budd has Died at 84 – Cause of Death Unknown.
Legendary composer Harold Budd has passed from this world at 84. He left behind an endless treasure trove of unimaginably beautiful music that enriches our lives every day and will bless generations to come. Our hearts go out to his family on this sad day. Rest in peace, Harold. pic.twitter.com/3rkbH0b9VS
— Ambient Church (@AmbientChurch) December 8, 2020
SAD NEWS:
Harold Budd died today age 84. Is not know yet the cause.
He left an amazing work of many years with several…
Posted by Cocteau Twins on Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Harold Budd Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I ate a sandwich next to Harold Budd in catering at a festival, and with a mouthful of turkey said “I love falling asleep to your records. Its so nice” and he replied “You look like you haven’t slept in weeks” RIP
— Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) December 8, 2020
Harold Budd, Hiroshi Yoshimura and Satoshi Ashikawa – Roppomgi, 1983 at Harold’s Japanese premier organized by Sound Process Design – RIP pic.twitter.com/9qFaj49o16
— Visible Cloaks (Spencer D) (@visiblecloaks) December 8, 2020
dasha wrote
RIP Harold Budd 🕊 was lucky to have befriended him when I was his waitress in LA. He was exceptionally kind, gentle, and often spoke about the importance of making work while we have time White heart will be dearly missed and his beautiful music will endure
Good Willsmith wrote rest in peace Harold Budd. an artist who embodied serenity & beauty in music, a peerless explorer of atmosphere & what we know as “ambiance.” thank you for the infinite hours of reflection, & so many more to come .Dustin Polson wrote
Crushing. I’ve spent countless nights with Harold Budd’s work. Specifically with Robin Guthrie. Hard to express the impact he’s had on my life the last 15 years and the doors his work opened for me. RIP
Goodbye Harold Budd. Incredible musician and composer, frequently heard on my NTS program. Ageless and inspiring music. Please take the time to dig in if new to you. Legend. pic.twitter.com/NYXJvXh0Vt
— Boom Bip (@boombip) December 8, 2020
