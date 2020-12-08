Harold Budd Death –Dead-Obituaries : Legendary composer Harold Budd has Died at 84 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary composer Harold Budd has passed from this world at 84. He left behind an endless treasure trove of unimaginably beautiful music that enriches our lives every day and will bless generations to come. Our hearts go out to his family on this sad day. Rest in peace, Harold. , according to a statement posted online on December 8 . 2020.

Harold Montgomory Budd was an American avant-garde composer and poet. He was born in Los Angeles and raised in the Mojave Desert. He has developed a style of playing piano he terms “soft pedal”.

Legendary composer Harold Budd has passed from this world at 84. He left behind an endless treasure trove of unimaginably beautiful music that enriches our lives every day and will bless generations to come. Our hearts go out to his family on this sad day. Rest in peace, Harold. pic.twitter.com/3rkbH0b9VS — Ambient Church (@AmbientChurch) December 8, 2020

SAD NEWS: Harold Budd died today age 84. Is not know yet the cause.

He left an amazing work of many years with several… Posted by Cocteau Twins on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Harold Budd Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

I ate a sandwich next to Harold Budd in catering at a festival, and with a mouthful of turkey said “I love falling asleep to your records. Its so nice” and he replied “You look like you haven’t slept in weeks” RIP — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) December 8, 2020 Harold Budd, Hiroshi Yoshimura and Satoshi Ashikawa – Roppomgi, 1983 at Harold’s Japanese premier organized by Sound Process Design – RIP pic.twitter.com/9qFaj49o16 — Visible Cloaks (Spencer D) (@visiblecloaks) December 8, 2020

dasha wrote

RIP Harold Budd 🕊 was lucky to have befriended him when I was his waitress in LA. He was exceptionally kind, gentle, and often spoke about the importance of making work while we have time White heart will be dearly missed and his beautiful music will endure