Harold Budd Death -Dead – Obituary : Harold Budd has Died .
Harold Budd has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
The great composer Harold Budd has died. I’ve loved his music for a while, and was thrilled to have this conversation with him in 2014 on Studio 360. https://t.co/AhWha0nfFj
— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) December 18, 2020
