Harold Hoyt Death : 91-Year-Old Veteran Journalist Harold Hoyt Dies

91-Year-Old Journalist Harold Hoyt Dies

The World Mourns the Loss of Harold Hoyt: An Incredible Journalist and Storyteller

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the world lost an incredible journalist and storyteller, Harold Hoyt at the age of 91. Hoyt was a remarkable figure in the world of journalism, having worked for over five decades as a reporter, editor, and mentor, and his work was a testament to the power of investigative journalism and the importance of journalistic integrity.

The Life and Career of Harold Hoyt

Born in Nebraska, Hoyt got his start in journalism at the University of Nebraska, where he graduated with a degree in journalism in 1953. He began his career as a reporter, covering the beat of local news at the Kearney Hub, but he quickly found that his true passion was in investigative journalism.

Hoyt moved to the Kansas City Star in 1966, where he became known for his unwavering commitment to reporting the truth, no matter how uncomfortable or controversial the story. One of his most notable moments at the Star was his work exposing corruption within the Kansas City, Missouri, police department in the 1970s. Hoyt’s work helped to uncover a scandal that had been swept under the rug for years and prompted the department to undergo significant reforms.

Throughout his career, Hoyt remained dedicated to mentoring younger journalists and was a frequent guest lecturer at universities around the country. He was known for his attention to detail and his ability to recognize a compelling story when he saw one. He was also a prolific writer, having authored several books, including “The Way It Was,” a memoir of his years as a journalist.

The Impact of Harold Hoyt on Journalism

Hoyt’s impact on journalism cannot be overstated. His dedication to the craft inspired countless journalists to pursue stories that mattered even when it wasn’t easy. His legacy will continue to inspire young journalists to seek the truth and hold power accountable.

Many of Hoyt’s colleagues have taken to social media to express their sadness and share memories of their time working with him. The Kansas City Star described him as a “journalistic giant” whose work will be remembered for generations to come. Others spoke of his kindness, his sense of humor, and his unwavering commitment to the truth.

Remembering Harold Hoyt

There is no question that the world has lost an incredible journalist and storyteller in Harold Hoyt. But his legacy will live on through the journalists he mentored, the stories he told, and the impact he had on the world of journalism. Hoyt’s work serves as a reminder of the crucial role that journalists play in our society and the importance of speaking truth to power. Rest in Peace, Harold Hoyt.