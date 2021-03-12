Harold Hunter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Harold Hunter has Died.

Harold Hunter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Gail Stout Stephenson is with Peggy Sue Sisco Dyer. 3d · One month ago I lost a dear family member, brother in law, Harold Hunter. This is still like a dream. I keep expecting him to pick up the phone when I call. He had been such a big part of my life since I was twelve. Always kind and generous and I am missing him a lot. This is still very hard for my sister…married for 60 years. Loved him like a brother. They were the perfect couple

Sandy Bowers

I’m so sorry Gail. Hope you can find comfort in the many wonderful memories you have of your brother- in-love. That’s what I call my brother’s wives – my sisters-in-love because I love them as much as I do my brothers. May God bless your family.

Carolyn Raymond Baker

Gail I am so sorry. I can remember you sister and her husband. Where as time went? I will pray for you and your sister.