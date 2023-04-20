Harold Riley Death : Renowned artist Harold Riley dies at the age of 87.

Harold Riley, renowned artist, dies at 87 years old.

Remembering Harold Riley: Acclaimed Artist Passes Away at 87

A Legacy of Incredible Artwork

Harold Riley, a prominent artist of his generation, passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind an incredible legacy of artwork and contributions to the art world. Born in Salford in 1934, Riley was well known for his incredible portraits and figurative paintings which captured the essence of post-war northern England.

A Leading Figure in the North West Art Scene

As a close friend of L.S. Lowry, Riley shared a passion for painting the industrial north of England and has become a leading figure in the North West art scene. Throughout his life, Riley contributed to many famous art collections, including the Manchester Art Gallery, the Royal Academy of Arts, the Tate Gallery, and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC. His paintings were admired not only in art galleries but also in public buildings such as libraries, schools, and hospitals.

A Lasting Legacy

Harold Riley’s artwork received widespread recognition from the art world, and his passing is a great loss not only to his family and friends but also to the wider community. His lifelong commitment to the arts and philanthropy has manifested through the establishment of the Harold Riley Foundation, supporting art and education initiatives in the north-west. His incredible legacy will continue to inspire artists and art enthusiasts everywhere.