Harold Winston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former US Chess President and true giant of US Chess governance Harold J. Winston has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Former US Chess President and true giant of US Chess governance Harold J. Winston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Former US Chess President and true giant of US Chess governance Harold J. Winston has died.https://t.co/J0Hnj4cFbG pic.twitter.com/y2rw0yzrQO
— US Chess (@USChess) February 14, 2021
US Chess @USChess Former US Chess President and true giant of US Chess governance Harold J. Winston has died.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.