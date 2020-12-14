Harold Zilske Death -Dead – Obituary : Harold Zilske has Died .
Harold Zilske has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Heartbroken to hear that my 7th grade math teacher, Mr. Zilske has died. He was a bright spot in a deeply difficult year for me and he was the last person to successfully get an A in math. Maybe last time I even passed the subject. @Keene_Sentinel https://t.co/lyXajjfIP2
— Nell (@NellCochrane) December 13, 2020
