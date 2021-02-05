Haroon Ahmed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Haroon Ahmed aged 18 from Cave Street, Fishwick has passed away in a serious road accident.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Haroon Ahmed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Haroon Ahmed aged 18 from Cave Street, Fishwick has passed away in a serious road accident (son of Maaz Ahmed). May Allah embrace him with His mercy & grant Sabr Jameel to family & friends at this difficult time.
إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
— Preston Muslim Burial Society (@PMBSofficial) February 5, 2021
Preston Muslim Burial Society @PMBSofficial Haroon Ahmed aged 18 from Cave Street, Fishwick has passed away in a serious road accident (son of Maaz Ahmed). May Allah embrace him with His mercy & grant Sabr Jameel to family & friends at this difficult time. إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.