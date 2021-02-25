Haroun Shahid Wakil Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Haroun Shahid Wakil has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @jasonsdozier: Extremely saddened to hear of Haroun Shahid Wakil’s passing. As president and founder of the Street Groomers, Haroun was unmissable and unmistakable here in SW Atlanta, and admirably, he was unrelenting in confronting injustice. Rest in power Haroun. Your spirit will be missed.Read More —————————————————————————————

