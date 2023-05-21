Harper Wren : 1-year-old Harper Wren dies in train accident; community rallies to support family

Tragic Accident Takes the Life of 1-Year-Old Harper Wren, Community Honors Her Memory and Supports Family

A week has passed since 1-year-old Harper Wren was tragically hit by a train in Hardin, Missouri. Her family describes it as a heartbreaking accident. The community has come together to support Harper’s family and honor her memory by setting up a memorial near the tracks where the incident occurred. The memorial includes stuffed animals, messages of love, and photos of the almost 2-year-old. Harper’s cousin, Sheri Hager, fondly remembers her as a light for the entire family. The family has received overwhelming support from the community and even hosted a fundraiser at Catfish Charlie’s in Wellington, where the restaurant donated 10% of its proceeds to the family. The funds raised will go towards Harper’s funeral expenses and her parents’ moving expenses, as they plan to relocate away from the train tracks. However, the family has also received negative and unkind messages on social media, and the Ray County Sheriff addressed this in a Facebook video, asking community members to leave the family alone and to remember that accidents can happen to anyone. Harper’s family is now asking for grace and kindness during this difficult time. They hope to pass Harper’s Law, which would require fences around train tracks in residential areas to prevent another tragedy from occurring. Those who wish to help can also donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Read Full story : ‘Community remembers one year old girl killed by train in Hardin /

News Source : KMBC

