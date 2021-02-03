Harriet Cherry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harriet Cherry has Died .

Harriet Cherry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

IN MEMORIAM | Equestrian Canada extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Harriet Cherry of Ottawa, ON, who passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, at the age of 89. https://t.co/T6ElNW9wzK pic.twitter.com/zmIPFouO08 — Equestrian Canada Équestre (@Equestrian_Can) February 3, 2021

