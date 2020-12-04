Harrison Deal Death -Dead – Obituaries: A member of Kelly Loeffler’s campaign staff has died.

Harrison Deal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

Pooler Police Department confirms that Loeffler staffer Harrison Deal was killed in the crash on EB I-16 near Pooler Pkwy on Friday at about 10 a.m.

“🏳️‍⚧️✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼TPFNewsN🤬w✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️‍⚧️ on Twitter: “#BREAKING: A member of Kelly Loeffler’s campaign staff has died. His name is Harrison Deal. He was a field staffer for Loeffler’s campaign. He was dating a daughter of GA Gov. Brian Kemp, Lucy Kemp. The governor has released a statement: ”

 

Eric Teusink wrote 
MAGA Twitter is going off on conspiracy theories about the awful and tragic death of young Harrison Deal because of his relationship to the Kemp family. I have said it before, but I’ll say it again. There truly is no bottom.

@AdamParkhomenko wrote 
A young man very close to their family was killed in a car accident today. His name is Harrison Deal. He was a member of Loeffler’s campaign.

Bucks Patriot wrote 
What in the heck happened to Harrison Deal???! He was dating Kemp’s daughter, aide to Kelly Loefller

The Reactionary Imperative @theeternalright wrote 
Wait. Loeffler’s staffer Harrison Deal was dating Kemp’s daughter and died in an accident the day after the video evidence was released and Kemp called for a signature match? The day before a massive rally?

Hmm. Shades of S*th Ri*h.

