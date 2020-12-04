Harrison Deal Death -Dead – Obituaries: A member of Kelly Loeffler’s campaign staff has died.

Harrison Deal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

Pooler Police Department confirms that Loeffler staffer Harrison Deal was killed in the crash on EB I-16 near Pooler Pkwy on Friday at about 10 a.m.

“🏳️‍⚧️✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼TPFNewsN🤬w✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️‍⚧️ on Twitter: “#BREAKING: A member of Kelly Loeffler’s campaign staff has died. His name is Harrison Deal. He was a field staffer for Loeffler’s campaign. He was dating a daughter of GA Gov. Brian Kemp, Lucy Kemp. The governor has released a statement: ”

#BREAKING: A member of Kelly Loeffler's campaign staff has died. His name is Harrison Deal. He was a field staffer for Loeffler's campaign. He was dating a daughter of GA Gov. Brian Kemp, Lucy Kemp. The governor has released a statement: https://t.co/onRX25BK1O — 🏳️‍⚧️✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼TPFNewsN🤬w✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️‍⚧️ (@TPFNewsNow) December 4, 2020

In a statement, Senator Kelly Loeffler pays tribute to campaign staffer Harrison Deal, who was killed earlier today in an accident, writing Deal was “a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man.” pic.twitter.com/ObGrv9LuVx — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 4, 2020

Tributes

So the Governor’s daughter dated Harrison Deal who is a staffer died? https://t.co/pKC7OKqrpO — COLDRIVER❌ (@DAColdriver) December 4, 2020

So Kemp can’t meet Pence because of a “family emergency” then Loeffler can’t attend GA rally because her staffer died in an “accident.” Wha the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/Ih1Gk2boLR — Julian’s Rum 🥃 (@JuliansRum) December 4, 2020

Eric Teusink wrote

MAGA Twitter is going off on conspiracy theories about the awful and tragic death of young Harrison Deal because of his relationship to the Kemp family. I have said it before, but I’ll say it again. There truly is no bottom.

@AdamParkhomenko wrote

A young man very close to their family was killed in a car accident today. His name is Harrison Deal. He was a member of Loeffler’s campaign.

Bucks Patriot wrote

What in the heck happened to Harrison Deal???! He was dating Kemp’s daughter, aide to Kelly Loefller

The Reactionary Imperative @theeternalright wrote

Wait. Loeffler’s staffer Harrison Deal was dating Kemp’s daughter and died in an accident the day after the video evidence was released and Kemp called for a signature match? The day before a massive rally?

Hmm. Shades of S*th Ri*h.