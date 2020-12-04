Harrison Deal Death -Dead – Obituaries: Young Georgian, Harrison Deal has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Young Georgian, Harrison Deal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“Jan Jones on Twitter: “Extremely tragic and sad news today about the passing of a young Georgian, Harrison Deal. Kalin & I are praying for his family, the Kemp Family, and all those who knew and loved Harrison.”
Extremely tragic and sad news today about the passing of a young Georgian, Harrison Deal.
Kalin & I are praying for his family, the Kemp Family, and all those who knew and loved Harrison. https://t.co/1RFI4Yq7LZ
— Jan Jones (@JanJonesGA) December 4, 2020
Tributes
It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team.
— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 4, 2020
You are the better man, for the position, and you’d be much better than #corruptKellyLoe. You have more grace, and you are a real person, who cares. Want you as the Senator, not her.
— CX-Ray (@1_version_2_go) December 4, 2020
.@GovKemp: “Words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love and support meant to us … Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”
Heartbreaking. #gapol https://t.co/oPcfWqKzLR
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 4, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.