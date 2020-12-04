Harrison Deal Death -Dead – Obituaries: Young Georgian, Harrison Deal has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Young Georgian, Harrison Deal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Jan Jones on Twitter: “Extremely tragic and sad news today about the passing of a young Georgian, Harrison Deal. Kalin & I are praying for his family, the Kemp Family, and all those who knew and loved Harrison.”

Extremely tragic and sad news today about the passing of a young Georgian, Harrison Deal. Kalin & I are praying for his family, the Kemp Family, and all those who knew and loved Harrison. https://t.co/1RFI4Yq7LZ — Jan Jones (@JanJonesGA) December 4, 2020

Tributes

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 4, 2020

.@GovKemp: “Words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love and support meant to us … Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.” Heartbreaking. #gapol https://t.co/oPcfWqKzLR — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 4, 2020