Harrold Annett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Knoxville Raceway Hall of Famer, Harrold Annett has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021

Knoxville Raceway Hall of Famer, Harrold Annett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.

Knoxville Raceway 14h · We are saddened to hear about the passing of Knoxville Raceway Hall of Famer, Harrold Annett. Chairman of TMC Transportation, Harrold was a big supporter of sprint car racing with his famous black and gold cars that were always spotless. His cars were driven by Mike Brooks, Bob East and Sammy Swindell to name a few. He was also a big supporter of David Hesmer and won the inaugural 360 Knoxville Nationals together in 1991. His son Michael currently competes in NASCAR. Harrold was inducted to the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame in 2007. RIP in Harrold.

Randy Roark

Very saddened to hear the news about Harrold. My 12 years at TMC were some of the best in my driving career. RIP.

Linda Moser

Sorry to hear this. His car and drivers were special to our family.

Cindy N Mark Snodgrass

Our thoughts are with the family at that this time of sorrow. RIP Harrold.

Joel Jermeland

R I P HARROLD. MAY THE LORD COMFORT YOUR FAMILY DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY THE LORD BLESS YOU AND KEEP YOU. MAY THE LORD MAKE HIS LIGHT SHINE UPON YOU AND GIVE YOU PEACE, IN THE NAME OF FATHER,SON AND HOLY SPIRIT,AMEN.