“Harry Andrew Purvis tribute”: “Memorial Service in Honor of Mr. Harry Andrew Purvis”

Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Harry Andrew Purvis

Introduction

On the 23rd of May, friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Mr. Harry Andrew Purvis. It was an emotional day, but also one filled with joy and fond memories of a man who touched the lives of so many.

Early Life

Harry Andrew Purvis was born on the 12th of June, 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up in a large family, with six siblings. Despite the challenges that come with such a large family, Harry was always filled with a sense of love and community. He attended local schools and was known for his love of sports, particularly basketball.

Professional Life

After completing high school, Harry went on to attend Georgia State University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He then went on to work for various companies, including Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines. It was during this time that Harry developed a passion for community service, and he became involved in various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people in his community.

Family Life

Harry married his high school sweetheart, Mary, in 1978. They were together for over 40 years, and their love was an inspiration to all who knew them. They had two children, Michael and Jennifer, and three grandchildren, who were the light of Harry’s life.

Legacy

Harry’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and service. He was a man who gave freely of his time and resources, and he touched the lives of countless people. He was involved in numerous community initiatives, including food drives, mentoring programs, and youth sports leagues. He was also a devoted member of his church, where he served as a deacon and was known for his powerful prayers.

Homegoing Celebration

The Homegoing Celebration for Harry Andrew Purvis was a beautiful tribute to a life well-lived. Family and friends gathered to share memories, sing hymns, and offer prayers. The service was led by Harry’s pastor, who spoke of Harry’s love for God and his commitment to serving others. There were also moving eulogies from Harry’s children and siblings, who spoke of the impact that he had on their lives.

Conclusion

In the end, the Homegoing Celebration for Harry Andrew Purvis was a bittersweet reminder of the fleeting nature of life. But it was also a celebration of a man who lived his life to the fullest and touched the lives of so many. Harry’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his commitment to service and community will continue to inspire others for generations to come.

1. Funeral services for Harry Andrew Purvis

2. Obituary and homegoing celebration for Harry Andrew Purvis

3. Memorial service for Harry Andrew Purvis

4. Honoring the life of Harry Andrew Purvis

5. Remembering Harry Andrew Purvis: A homegoing celebration