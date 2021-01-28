Harry Beal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : America’s first Navy SEAL Harry Beal has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

America’s first Navy SEAL Harry Beal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The USO expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of America’s first Navy SEAL Harry Beal who passed away this week. https://t.co/mXTUTBX5NV — USO (@the_USO) January 28, 2021

