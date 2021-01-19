Harry Brant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harry Brant, Prince Of New York Society has Died .

Harry Brant, Prince Of New York Society, Has Died At 24: https://t.co/7g5cKQXGtB pic.twitter.com/CFx5GBzOXq — Guest of a Guest (@guestofaguest) January 19, 2021

Guest of a Guest @guestofaguest Harry Brant, Prince Of New York Society, Has Died At 24: https://bit.ly/3bPitf9

Tributes.

Fiona Maclean

‘Harry’ -oil on canvas.. 20 x 16in. RIP.. I made this portrait of the beautiful Harry Brant a few years ago. While I never knew him personally I always found him so intriguing and so so beautiful. I’m saddened to hear of his passing and my prayers and condolences to his family and friends…RIP.

RIP, Harry Brant. Sometimes the beautiful ones die young. You were an original. You won’t be forgotten.

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel #StephanieSeymour and high profile businessman Peter Brant, has died. He was 24. The budding socialite died Sunday of an accidental overdose, his family said in a statement to the New York Times. My condolences to the family! May he Rest in Peace! Briony Smith wrote Grateful that Harry Brant ’s family is open about his cause of death. Part of reducing the stigma around addiction means being honest about how this disease affects every strata of society. Addiction kills so many every year, it is a parallel pandemic. Always practice compassion. Max Tucci wrote

My heart is so sad… For the soul there is neither birth nor death. It is eternal and everlasting… A beautiful light now shines for eternity. #HarryBrant Broken heart Sending all my love to The Brant Family.

