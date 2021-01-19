Harry Brant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harry Brant, Prince Of New York Society has Died .
Harry Brant, Prince Of New York Society has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Harry Brant, Prince Of New York Society, Has Died At 24: https://t.co/7g5cKQXGtB pic.twitter.com/CFx5GBzOXq
— Guest of a Guest (@guestofaguest) January 19, 2021
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Fiona Maclean
‘Harry’ -oil on canvas.. 20 x 16in. RIP.. I made this portrait of the beautiful Harry Brant a few years ago. While I never knew him personally I always found him so intriguing and so so beautiful. I’m saddened to hear of his passing and my prayers and condolences to his family and friends…RIP.
Max Tucci wrote
My heart is so sad… For the soul there is neither birth nor death. It is eternal and everlasting… A beautiful light now shines for eternity. #HarryBrant Broken heart
Sending all my love to The Brant Family.
FOREVER
