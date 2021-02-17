Harry Bring Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harry Bring of Criminal Minds has Died .

Harry Bring of Criminal Minds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Deepest condolences to the @CrimMinds_CBS family and Harry Bring’s wife Rhonda, his sons, and beloved grandkids. @LLPOS was very loved and will be very missed. pic.twitter.com/Iof62nsGiA

I am so very heartbroken to hear of the passing of Harry Bring. He was an absolute light-giving, joyful man who spread his heart and laughter everywhere he went. He welcomed me into the XF family with open arms and will be forever missed. What an indelible mark he made.

XFilesNews

The XFN team joins The X-Files family in lamenting the irreparable loss of talented producer and all around amazing human being, Mr. Harry Bring. Our deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. Peace be upon him.