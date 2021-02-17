Harry Bring Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harry Bring of Criminal Minds has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Harry Bring of Criminal Minds has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
Deepest condolences to the @CrimMinds_CBS family and Harry Bring’s wife Rhonda, his sons, and beloved grandkids. @LLPOS was very loved and will be very missed. pic.twitter.com/Iof62nsGiA
— Lisa Swartz 👱🏻♀️🍷 #FunLisaWineOh (@ls1228) February 17, 2021
I am so very heartbroken to hear of the passing of Harry Bring. He was an absolute light-giving, joyful man who spread his heart and laughter everywhere he went. He welcomed me into the XF family with open arms and will be forever missed. What an indelible mark he made.
— Annabeth Gish (@annabethgish) February 17, 2021
Annabeth Gish @annabethgish I am so very heartbroken to hear of the passing of Harry Bring. He was an absolute light-giving, joyful man who spread his heart and laughter everywhere he went. He welcomed me into the XF family with open arms and will be forever missed. What an indelible mark he made.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
XFilesNews
The XFN team joins The X-Files family in lamenting the irreparable loss of talented producer and all around amazing human being, Mr. Harry Bring. Our deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. Peace be upon him.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.